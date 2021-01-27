Left Menu

I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on bench: Banton

Top-order batsman Tom Banton is considering skipping the Indian Premier League this year and focus on domestic red-ball cricket to enhance his chances of making it to Englands Test side.The 22-year-old, who played just two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the two-month long IPL last year, said he wants to play cricket and not warm the bench.Growing up as a kid the IPL was a tournament that I absolutely loved watching.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:05 IST
I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on bench: Banton

Top-order batsman Tom Banton is considering skipping the Indian Premier League this year and focus on domestic red-ball cricket to enhance his chances of making it to England's Test side.

The 22-year-old, who played just two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the two-month long IPL last year, said he wants to play cricket and not warm the bench.

''Growing up as a kid the IPL was a tournament that I absolutely loved watching. But I feel like I'm at a stage now where I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on the bench,'' he was quoted as saying by 'Sky Sports'.

''The last year has taught me quite a bit, obviously all these tournaments are great but a lot of them I've been sat on the sidelines and not really doing a huge amount. I miss batting and playing cricket if I'm being honest,'' he added.

Banton, who scored just 18 runs in his two innings for KKR, was one of the six players to be released by the franchise ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition.

''I feel at this point in my career it's probably best if I play a few red-ball games for Somerset and get back into that because I do miss playing red-ball cricket and my ambition is still to play Test cricket,'' he said.

''We'll have to wait and see. I still haven't decided yet, but I'm just going to speak to a few people and try to decide from there.'' PTI ATK APAAPA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act.

In notice to Darshan Pal, Delhi Police says vandalisation at Red Fort was most deplorable and anti-national act....

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges truckers not to strike, eyes tax breaks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday urged truckers not to strike on Feb. 1, suggesting he could lower diesel costs with tax breaks as he seeks to head off a crushing blow to the countrys pandemic-stricken economy. Speaking in Br...

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him.

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him....

White House renews virus briefings: 'Bringing back the pros'

As many as 90,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, the Biden administration warned in its first science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, as experts outlined efforts to improve the delivery and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021