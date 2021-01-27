India cricketer Vijay Shankar weds

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): India all-rounder Vijay Shankarmarried Vaishali Visweswaran at a ceremony here on Thursday.

Shankar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IndianPremier League, made his debut in the shortest format of thegame for the country in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

His maiden international appearance in the 50-over formatcame a year later against Australia in Melbourne.

He was part of the Indian squad in the 2019 World Cup inthe UK.

The 30-year old cricketer has been retained by SRH forthe upcoming edition of the IPL.

Shankar's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Instagramto share a picture from the wedding ceremony and wished thecouple a ''happy and blessed'' married life.

