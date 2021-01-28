Left Menu

Soccer-Goal-shy Udinese sign veteran striker Llorente from Napoli

Udinese have completed the signing of experienced striker Fernando Llorente from Napoli, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. The 35-year-old has signed a contract until June 2022 in Udine after one-and-a-half seasons in Naples. A World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, Llorente won three Serie A titles with Juventus between 2013 and 2016 before spells in England with Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-01-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 03:01 IST
A World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, Llorente won three Serie A titles with Juventus between 2013 and 2016 before spells in England with Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard joined Napoli from Spurs on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 and scored four goals in 24 appearances across all competitions in his debut season, but he has been limited to 56 minutes of competitive action without a goal in the 2020/21 campaign.

Udinese are 14th in the Serie A standings and have struggled for goals this season, scoring 20 in 19 matches, the third-lowest total in the league behind Parma (14) and Genoa (19).

