Juventus progress to Coppa Italia semi-finals with 4-0 win over SPAL

Juventus booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after defeating SPAL at the Allianz Stadium here on Thursday.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:08 IST
Juventus secured a 4-0 win over SPAL on Thursday. (Photo/ Juventus Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after defeating SPAL at the Allianz Stadium here on Thursday. In the quarter-final clash, Juventus dominated SPAL to register an impressive 4-0 win.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 16th minute. Gianluca Frabotta doubled the lead in the 33rd minute as the first half concluded on 2-0, in Juventus' favour. Juventus continued their stunning performance in the second half as well. Dejan Kulusevski netted a goal to extend Juventus' lead before Federico Chiesa too got onto the scoresheet, sealing the final scoreline.

With this win, Juventus set up a semi-final match against Inter Milan, who defeated AC Milan to advance in the competition. The first leg of the semi-final between Juventus and Inter Milan will take place on February 3, with the second leg slated to be held on February 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

