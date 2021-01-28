Juventus progress to Coppa Italia semi-finals with 4-0 win over SPAL

Juventus booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after defeating SPAL at the Allianz Stadium here on Thursday. In the quarter-final clash, Juventus dominated SPAL to register an impressive 4-0 win.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 16th minute. Gianluca Frabotta doubled the lead in the 33rd minute as the first half concluded on 2-0, in Juventus' favour. Juventus continued their stunning performance in the second half as well. Dejan Kulusevski netted a goal to extend Juventus' lead before Federico Chiesa too got onto the scoresheet, sealing the final scoreline.

With this win, Juventus set up a semi-final match against Inter Milan, who defeated AC Milan to advance in the competition. The first leg of the semi-final between Juventus and Inter Milan will take place on February 3, with the second leg slated to be held on February 10. (ANI)

