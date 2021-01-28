Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang says absence due to mother's illness

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he missed their last two matches due to his mother's illness but will return ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday. I'm more determined than ever to keep our momentum going." Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said he was unsure when Aubameyang would return. The club are ninth with 30 points from 20 games.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:31 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang says absence due to mother's illness

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he missed their last two matches due to his mother's illness but will return ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday. The Gabon international missed Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Southampton last weekend and was also absent from their 3-1 league win over the same opponents on Tuesday.

Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette dedicated goals they scored in the league win over Southampton to Aubameyang. "My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her. She's already much better now and I will be back home tonight," Aubameyang tweeted on Wednesday.

"I'm more than grateful to the doctors and nurses helping her get through this, and of course, thanks to my Arsenal fam for the love yesterday. I'm more determined than ever to keep our momentum going." Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said he was unsure when Aubameyang would return.

The club are ninth with 30 points from 20 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Improve health system, enhance global cooperation to tackle Covid-like crisis in future: Gopinath

As the world gradually makes its way out of the coronavirus crisis, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said that countries should work on their health system and be ready to provide timely assistance to impacted segments of the society i...

Halsey says she is pregnant with first child

American singer Halsey has revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared three photos of herself with the bab...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand wor...

R-Day violence in Delhi: Farmer leaders named in FIRs will be asked to surrender their passports, say officials.

R-Day violence in Delhi Farmer leaders named in FIRs will be asked to surrender their passports, say officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021