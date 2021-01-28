Left Menu

Tuchel pleased with Chelsea's performance despite draw against Wolves

Despite being held to a draw by Wolves, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is pleased with his team's performance saying that they were "very well organised".

ANI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:08 IST
Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Despite being held to a draw by Wolves, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is pleased with his team's performance saying that they were "very well organised". Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea head coach on Tuesday, replacing Frank Lampard, and his first match in charge ended in a goalless draw as the club shared points with Wolves at Stamford Bridge here on Wednesday.

"I was very happy with the performance energy-wise, our intensity. We had I think 16 recoveries in the last third. We were very structured, we did not allow any dangerous counter-attacks to one of the most dangerous teams in counter-attacks," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. "So we were very well organised, we were brave, we had courage and we played really well as a team, offensively and defensively, with good input from the bench from the guys that came on and a very good attitude from those on the bench who did not come on. There was a good spirit," he added.

During the match, Chelsea controlled the early proceedings but failed to go ahead as Olivier Giroud narrowly failed to connect with Callum Hudson-Odoi's low cross. Chelsea put in every effort to break the deadlock but they were restricted by Wolves' defence. The result moves Chelsea up to the eighth position in the Premier League table with 30 points, while Wolves are 13th with 23 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

