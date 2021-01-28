Left Menu

South Africa trails by 121 in 1st test against Pakistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:05 IST
South Africa trails by 121 in 1st test against Pakistan

South Africa started off confidently after Pakistan's lower order increased the first-innings lead to 158 runs on the third day of the first cricket test.

No. 11 Yasir Shah made better than a run-a-ball 38 and shared a 55-run last-wicket stand with Nauman Ali (24) before Pakistan was bowled out for 378 inside the first hour of the morning session Thursday.

Dean Elgar, who scored a half century in South Africa first innings score of 220, was not out on 18 and Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 16 as South Africa reduced the margin to 121 and reached 37-0 at lunch.

Markram and Elgar began with attractive boundaries against Pakistan's fast bowlers on a wicket which has eased out considerably for batsmen after 14 wickets fell on the first day.

Pakistan recovered from a precarious 33-4 on day one to post a commendable total on the back of Fawad Alam's patient century and useful contributions from lower order.

Kagiso Rabada's 200th test wicket was the highlight for South Africa after Pakistan resumed on day three at 308-8 as Shah added runs at a brisk pace.

Rabada reached the milestone in his first over of the day when he uprooted Hasan Ali's (21) middle stump as the batsman attempted a reckless pull.

The 25-year-old fast bowler, playing his 44th test, became the youngest South African to complete 200 test wickets. He finished the innings with figures of 3-70.

Shah ensured Pakistan stretch its lead beyond the 150-run mark by smashing four boundaries and also lofting Keshav Maharaj (3-90) over long on for a six before the left-arm spinner ended South Africa's woes by having Nauman trapped lbw.

Lungi Ngidi took 2-57 but fast bowler Andrich Nortje returned with expensive figures of 2-105.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Risk currencies hit as souring sentiment boosts dollar

Riskier currencies such as the commodity-linked Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown fell to multi-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as souring risk sentiment in global markets boosted the greenback. Falli...

Boosted by tech stocks, Norway wealth fund earned $123 bln in 2020

Norways 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, earned a return on investment of 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns 122.7 billion in 2020, the second highest in its 22-year history, it said on Thursday.Despite the pandemic havin...

JD(S) to back anti-cow slaughter bill in Council: party MLC Horatti

Senior JDS MLC BasavarjHoratti on Thursday said his party will support thecontentious anti-cow slaughter bill in the KarnatakaLegislative Council, where it is yet to be tabled.This is contrary to the regional partys earlierstand to oppose t...

Triumph launches Speed Triple 1200 RS at Rs 16.95 lakh

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph on Thursday launched the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS model in India priced at Rs 16.95 lakh.Speed Triple 1200 RS extends the Roadster line-up for Triumph in India, taking the portfolio to three mode...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021