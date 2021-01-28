Sports News Roundup: Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games; Mitchell Marner leads Leafs against up-and-down Oilers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: 76ers' Tobias Harris hits game-winner vs. Lakers

Tobias Harris knocked down a 12-foot jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 107-106 on Wednesday. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 28 points, Harris added 24 and Ben Simmons compiled his 31st career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Danny Green had 14 points as the Sixers improved to 10-1 at home.

Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games

Australia aims to vaccinate its Olympians against COVID-19 before they head to the Tokyo Games, federal sport minister Richard Colbeck has said. Advice from the body coordinating the vaccination rollout plan suggested that athletes would likely be inoculated before the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, Colbeck said in comments published by the Canberra Times on Thursday.

Mitchell Marner leads Leafs against up-and-down Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers might consider placing a heavy cover on Mitchell Marner on Thursday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs are 6-0-0 when Marner registers a point. Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Ohio State rallies past Penn State

E.J. Liddell had 22 points, including the final four points of the game from the free-throw line to break a tie, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. The score was 79-79 when the Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) forced Seth Lundy into a turnover and Liddell hit two foul shots for an 81-79 lead with 59 seconds left. NFL: Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seahawks/seahawks-chad-wheeler-arrested-on-suspicion-of-felony-domestic-violence/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=owned_echobox_sports&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1611634277, Wheeler was arrested on Saturday in Kent, Washington after he allegedly threw the victim onto a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness. Australian Open players set to begin checking out of quarantine

Australian Open players and their entourages will begin exiting COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday after spending two weeks strictly confined to a biosecurity hub. The first group of 960 players, coaches and officials will exit from 6 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) with the rest to leave over the coming days, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) said in a statement. Flyers' mission: Repeat goal barrage against Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers rebounded nicely from their second blowout loss and became the first team to score five times against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. After a productive night of offense, the Flyers will aim for another one Thursday night when they visit the Devils for the second game of their two-game series in Newark, N.J. Reports: Texans to hire Ravens' David Culley as head coach

The Houston Texans have settled on Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley as their new head coach, according to multiple media outlets on Wednesday. It would be Culley's first time as a head coach after 27 years in coaching. He was also the Ravens' wide receivers coach. Sharks look to rebound on road at Avalanche

The San Jose Sharks have been on the road so long it is hard for them to remember what home looks like -- or where it is. Still, despite playing their first seven games in other arenas, San Jose is 3-4 and has been competitive in every game before Tuesday night. So it probably wasn't a surprise that the Sharks had a dud of a performance in Denver, losing 7-3 to the Colorado Avalanche. Olympics: US Senator Romney says 'Hold the Games', limit spectators

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney has thrown his support behind the Tokyo Olympics this summer, saying the Games should be held with a limit on spectators at venues and would serve as an inspiration for the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Games set to open in less than six months' time, Japan is wrestling with a third wave of novel coronavirus infections and has declared a state of emergency in major cities in a bid to tame the outbreak.

