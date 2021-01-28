Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games; Mitchell Marner leads Leafs against up-and-down Oilers and more

After a productive night of offense, the Flyers will aim for another one Thursday night when they visit the Devils for the second game of their two-game series in Newark, N.J. Reports: Texans to hire Ravens' David Culley as head coach The Houston Texans have settled on Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley as their new head coach, according to multiple media outlets on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games; Mitchell Marner leads Leafs against up-and-down Oilers and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: 76ers' Tobias Harris hits game-winner vs. Lakers

Tobias Harris knocked down a 12-foot jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 107-106 on Wednesday. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 28 points, Harris added 24 and Ben Simmons compiled his 31st career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Danny Green had 14 points as the Sixers improved to 10-1 at home.

Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games

Australia aims to vaccinate its Olympians against COVID-19 before they head to the Tokyo Games, federal sport minister Richard Colbeck has said. Advice from the body coordinating the vaccination rollout plan suggested that athletes would likely be inoculated before the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, Colbeck said in comments published by the Canberra Times on Thursday.

Mitchell Marner leads Leafs against up-and-down Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers might consider placing a heavy cover on Mitchell Marner on Thursday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs are 6-0-0 when Marner registers a point. Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Ohio State rallies past Penn State

E.J. Liddell had 22 points, including the final four points of the game from the free-throw line to break a tie, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. The score was 79-79 when the Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) forced Seth Lundy into a turnover and Liddell hit two foul shots for an 81-79 lead with 59 seconds left. NFL: Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seahawks/seahawks-chad-wheeler-arrested-on-suspicion-of-felony-domestic-violence/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=owned_echobox_sports&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1611634277, Wheeler was arrested on Saturday in Kent, Washington after he allegedly threw the victim onto a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness. Australian Open players set to begin checking out of quarantine

Australian Open players and their entourages will begin exiting COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday after spending two weeks strictly confined to a biosecurity hub. The first group of 960 players, coaches and officials will exit from 6 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) with the rest to leave over the coming days, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) said in a statement. Flyers' mission: Repeat goal barrage against Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers rebounded nicely from their second blowout loss and became the first team to score five times against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. After a productive night of offense, the Flyers will aim for another one Thursday night when they visit the Devils for the second game of their two-game series in Newark, N.J. Reports: Texans to hire Ravens' David Culley as head coach

The Houston Texans have settled on Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley as their new head coach, according to multiple media outlets on Wednesday. It would be Culley's first time as a head coach after 27 years in coaching. He was also the Ravens' wide receivers coach. Sharks look to rebound on road at Avalanche

The San Jose Sharks have been on the road so long it is hard for them to remember what home looks like -- or where it is. Still, despite playing their first seven games in other arenas, San Jose is 3-4 and has been competitive in every game before Tuesday night. So it probably wasn't a surprise that the Sharks had a dud of a performance in Denver, losing 7-3 to the Colorado Avalanche. Olympics: US Senator Romney says 'Hold the Games', limit spectators

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney has thrown his support behind the Tokyo Olympics this summer, saying the Games should be held with a limit on spectators at venues and would serve as an inspiration for the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Games set to open in less than six months' time, Japan is wrestling with a third wave of novel coronavirus infections and has declared a state of emergency in major cities in a bid to tame the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Risk currencies hit as souring sentiment boosts dollar

Riskier currencies such as the commodity-linked Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown fell to multi-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as souring risk sentiment in global markets boosted the greenback. Falli...

Boosted by tech stocks, Norway wealth fund earned $123 bln in 2020

Norways 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, earned a return on investment of 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns 122.7 billion in 2020, the second highest in its 22-year history, it said on Thursday.Despite the pandemic havin...

JD(S) to back anti-cow slaughter bill in Council: party MLC Horatti

Senior JDS MLC BasavarjHoratti on Thursday said his party will support thecontentious anti-cow slaughter bill in the KarnatakaLegislative Council, where it is yet to be tabled.This is contrary to the regional partys earlierstand to oppose t...

Triumph launches Speed Triple 1200 RS at Rs 16.95 lakh

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph on Thursday launched the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS model in India priced at Rs 16.95 lakh.Speed Triple 1200 RS extends the Roadster line-up for Triumph in India, taking the portfolio to three mode...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021