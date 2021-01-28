Left Menu

World Tour Finals: Sindhu suffers second consecutive loss, gets beaten by Intanon

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday suffered an 18-21, 13-21 defeat at the hands of Ratchanok Intanon in her second group-stage match in the ongoing World Tour Finals.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:54 IST
PV Sindhu (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday suffered an 18-21, 13-21 defeat at the hands of Ratchanok Intanon in her second group-stage match in the ongoing World Tour Finals. In the first game, both gave each other tough competition, with the match coming to a point where the scores were 18-18. However, the Thai player rose to the challenge and clinched the game 21-18.

The second game also got off to a similar start but Intanon shifted gears after a while and completely dominated Sindhu to win the game 21-13. The match between the two lasted for 43 minutes. In her first group-stage match, Sindhu was beaten by Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying 19-21, 21-12, 21-17.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth put up a fighting show but couldn't turn the match in his favour as he was defeated by Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in his second group-stage match in the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Thursday. Wang defeated Srikanth 21-19, 9-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted for 78 minutes. Srikanth began the match very well with a lead of 4-2 but Wang made a comeback to square off the points at 8-8, however, the Indian shuttler continued his fine form and pocketed the first game (21-19).

In the second game, Wang dominated the proceeding and bagged the set (9-21) comfortably. Srikanth made a comeback within minutes to square the points at 9-9 but Wang took the lead (10-11) at the mid-game break in the third set. After the break, Srikanth came close but was unable to win the third set. On Wednesday, Srikanth was defeated by Denmark's Anders Antonsen in his first group-stage match of the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

