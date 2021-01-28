Left Menu

Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:31 IST
Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were virtually out of contention for the knockout stage after losing their respective second round matches in the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.

A week ago Sindhu had suffered a demoralising defeat to Ratchanok Intanon and there was no change of fate for the World Champion this time too as she went down 18-21 13-21 to the third seeded Thai.

''It wasn't my day. Losing the first game made the difference. My timing was a bit off, so a bit disappointed,'' Sindhu said.

Srikanth enjoyed a 3-0 head-to-head count against Wang Tzu Wei ahead of his match but it mattered little as the Taiwanese world no 12 claimed a come-from-behind 19-21 21-9 21-19 win over the Indian.

''I have to figure out a way to pull out these close matches. I was dominating him for most part of third game,'' Srikanth said after losing yet another three-game contest.

''I think it's about match practice, playing against top players continuously. We haven't played for a year, and before that I wasn't playing against top eight players continuously. I feel I'm almost there.'' With only the top two players from each group making it to the semifinals, the twin defeat almost sealed the fate of the Indian duo in the tournament.

Earlier, Srikanth and Wang fought tooth and nail right from the start, moving together 5-5 to 9-9 before Srikanth managed to grab a slender 11-10 lead with a smash.

Srikanth opened up a significant 15-11 lead with Wang sending the shuttle wide twice.

Srikanth continued to dominate the rallies with his angled returns to reach 17-12.

Wang, however, narrowed it down to 18-19 with Srikanth committing few errors but the Indian managed to grab two game points with a smash. He lost one before converting the next with Wang making a poor judgement at the backline.

Both the shuttlers engaged in some energy-sapping rallies but Wang played some superb shots to open up a 9-5 lead as Srikanth made a poor judgement. The Indian made successive errors at the net to allow Wang grab a healthy 11-5 advantage at the interval.

Wang simply ran away with the game as he led 16-6 and eventually sealed the game when Srikanth found the net.

The decider started with attacking rallies with Srikanth leading 4-1 but Wang produced a rearguard action to make it 8-4 with seven straight points.

Srikanth bounced back to make it 10-10 but Wang again grabbed a lead at 17-13. Srikanth then made Wang run around the court, leaving him flat on the ground in the end. He made it 16-17 before finding the net and going wide.

Srikanth again missed the line as Wang grabbed four match points. The Indian saved three but went down in the end. In the match involving Sindhu, the reigning world champion went into the contest against Ratchanok determined to make up for her loss in their last meeting. The Indian made a positive start, jumping to a 5-2 lead and then grabbed a 11-6 lead at the break. However, Ratchanok caught up with four straight points at 14-14.

Sindhu again move ahead to 18-17 but a burst of four points helped Ratchanok gain the upper hand.

The Thai star continued her momentum from the first game to open up a 11-8 lead at the break. Sindhu narrowed it to 11-12 before Ratchanok reeled off six points on the trot to take the match away from the Indian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Peacocks found dead in Maha's Beed test positive for bird flu

The samples of some peacocksfound dead in Maharashtras Beed district a few days back havetested positive for avian influenza, an official said onThursday.Three peacocks, two peahens and another wild bird werefound dead in Loni village close...

MP: Four labourers killed, seven injured in road accident

Four labourers were killedand seven injured when the vehicle they were travelling incollided with a container truck on Agra-Mumbai NationalHighway in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district on Thursday,police said.The victims hailing from Uttar Pr...

In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest

A Lebanese man was killed in Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry that a strict lockdown has left them with no means to survive the economys collapse.Witnesses and local media said riot police fired li...

Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger, forays into high selling sub 4 meter segment

New Delhi, Jan 28 PTI French auto maker Renault on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India, which it plans to launch in the country in the current quarter.After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the companys third model, which wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021