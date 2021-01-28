Left Menu

Sports Minister presents awards to winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday distributed awards to the winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:44 IST
Sports Minister presents awards to winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux
Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded the first prize, followed by Tripura tableau and Uttarakhand tableau. (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday distributed awards to the winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux. Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded first prize, followed by Tripura tableau and Uttarakhand tableau.

"In the Republic Day parade, Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded first prize, Tripura tableau second and Uttarakhand tableau third prize. Congratulation @myogiadityanath Ji, @BjpBiplab Ji, @tsrawatbjp Ji. #RepublicDay," Rijiju tweeted in Hindi. In another tweet, the minister wrote: "More glimpses from the function to handover awards to the winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux from States/UTs and different Ministries."

"I want to congratulate all of them. The spirit of Republic Day was still there even after two days. I would like to congratulate all the participants," Rijiju told reporters. Rijiju on Wednesday concluded the second edition of the "Fit India School Week" program in the presence of senior dignitaries of the sports and education ministry.

To celebrate the "Fit India School Week" program, a live virtual demonstration of the event was given by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya -2, Naval Base, Kochi who performed Suraya Namaskar, free-hand exercises, aerobics, dance, and extempore performance online. Appreciating their performance, Rijiju said in a statement, "While we run the Fit India Mission, it is being driven by the Education Ministry, the schools and the people of India, especially the children. I am so happy to see that schools across India have adopted Fit India Week celebrations in such a way that Fitness has become an integral part of school life and I relish the movement when I join such active and intelligent students.

"While attending the event in person, one gets a different dimension and practical feeling, I could feel the vibe of the school week celebrations in Kochi, while sitting here in Delhi," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Peacocks found dead in Maha's Beed test positive for bird flu

The samples of some peacocksfound dead in Maharashtras Beed district a few days back havetested positive for avian influenza, an official said onThursday.Three peacocks, two peahens and another wild bird werefound dead in Loni village close...

MP: Four labourers killed, seven injured in road accident

Four labourers were killedand seven injured when the vehicle they were travelling incollided with a container truck on Agra-Mumbai NationalHighway in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district on Thursday,police said.The victims hailing from Uttar Pr...

In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest

A Lebanese man was killed in Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry that a strict lockdown has left them with no means to survive the economys collapse.Witnesses and local media said riot police fired li...

Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger, forays into high selling sub 4 meter segment

New Delhi, Jan 28 PTI French auto maker Renault on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India, which it plans to launch in the country in the current quarter.After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the companys third model, which wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021