Abu Dhabi T10: Waiting for opportunity to play alongside Bravo and Lewis, says Adam Lyth

England's batsman Adam Lyth, who has scored over 2,500 runs in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Delhi Bulls in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The competition will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28- February 6.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

England's batsman Adam Lyth, who has scored over 2,500 runs in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Delhi Bulls in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The competition will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28- February 6. The 33-year-old expressed that he is looking forward to playing with West Indies' T20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Evin Lewis in the Abu Dhabi T10.

"I am looking forward to playing with Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis as they are the superstars of the game. We have got a good mix of experienced and young players in our squad. I think we have a good chance of winning the title this time," said Lyth in an official T10 release. When asked about the best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10, Lyth said that the edginess of the T10 format makes the competition very exciting. "The best thing about the Abu Dhabi T10 is that it's fast-paced, edgy, got a lot more action and there's no time to think. On the contrary, in T20s there's still some time for a team to bounce back, but in T10 everyone has to be on their toes and there's no scope for error."

The English player further added that he is looking to focus on getting the basics right this season. "I am looking to keep things simple in the season and focus on getting the basics right. And execute the plans that suit our team. The T10 format is quite challenging, and I am always excited to play this format," said Lyth.

The Delhi Bulls are set to take on Bangla Tigers in their first encounter of the Abu Dhabi T10 later on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

