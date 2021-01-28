Left Menu

No objections from Olympic partners say Tokyo organisers after call with Bach

Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from its partners, including the IOC and sporting federations, about Japan hosting the rearranged Games this year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:05 IST
No objections from Olympic partners say Tokyo organisers after call with Bach

Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from its partners, including the IOC and sporting federations, about Japan hosting the rearranged Games this year. Tokyo organisers are preparing for the Olympics, which are due to start on July 23, against a backdrop of dwindling public support for the Games in Japan amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The organising committee's president Yoshiro Mori spoke with International Olympic Ccommittee President Thomas Bach on Thursday and said he had received assurances from the German that Tokyo had the full backing of all Olympic stakeholders. "No one from anywhere raised questions or objections (over the Olympics) and everyone wants to quickly make the Games successful," Mori said, relaying his conversation with Bach.

Mori also said Bach had asked Tokyo officials for an update on Japan's vaccination roll-out. Japan lags behind most other developed nations, with the first vaccinations not expected until late February.

Bach has stressed the governing body was not in favour of athletes "jumping the queue" for vaccinations ahead of people under more threat from the virus, but some countries, including Australia and Israel, have started vaccinating athletes. "President Bach expressed his hope that there will be progress with vaccinations in Japan and that as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, will be able to get the vaccine," Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto said.

He also told reporters that organisers were running "each and every" simulation, including scenarios around foreign athletes entering and leaving Japan. "We believe that we can hold the event without considering vaccination as a pre-requisite," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra among better performing states with over 35 pc vaccination coverage of healthcare workers: Govt.

Odisha, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra among better performing states with over 35 pc vaccination coverage of healthcare workers Govt....

Peacocks found dead in Maha's Beed test positive for bird flu

The samples of some peacocksfound dead in Maharashtras Beed district a few days back havetested positive for avian influenza, an official said onThursday.Three peacocks, two peahens and another wild bird werefound dead in Loni village close...

MP: Four labourers killed, seven injured in road accident

Four labourers were killedand seven injured when the vehicle they were travelling incollided with a container truck on Agra-Mumbai NationalHighway in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district on Thursday,police said.The victims hailing from Uttar Pr...

In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest

A Lebanese man was killed in Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry that a strict lockdown has left them with no means to survive the economys collapse.Witnesses and local media said riot police fired li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021