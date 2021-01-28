Left Menu

Doing everything to have Aubameyang back as quickly as possible, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the club is doing everything to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the squad.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:40 IST
Doing everything to have Aubameyang back as quickly as possible, says Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the club is doing everything to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the squad. Aubameyang has been missing from the Gunners' last two games squads and he confirmed on Wednesday that his mother had health issues. He thanked fans and teammates for their support during a trying time for his family.

"I spoke with him yesterday. Things are looking better at the moment, but we are going to have to wait and see. He is our captain and one of the most important players," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying. "We are doing everything we can to have him [back] as a quick as possible -- but understanding that he has been through difficult days, that he had to support his family and we were here to support him as well with the time that he needed to get that support," he added.

Regarding the fitness of the rest of the squad, Arteta provided updates on a variety of injuries, with fans understandably keen to hear the extent of knocks picked up by in-form pair Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe in particular. "Let's see how they do today. They have some discomfort in different parts, Thomas and Emile. We will have to see how they evolve. We still have some days until the game, but not long, so let's see how they recover," the Spaniard said of the midfield duo.

"We had a day off yesterday. We will be training today and we'll see how everybody is. I think Dani Ceballos will be training with the squad in the next new days -- probably Pablo Mari as well. Obviously, Martin Odegaard will be joining us as well. As for the rest, we have to see how Kieran [Tierney] is," he added. Arsenal is at ninth spot with 30 points and will next take on Manchester United on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shriram Transport Q3 profit down 17 pc on additional pandemic provision

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Thursday reported 17 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 727.72 crore for December quarter 2020-21 as it made additional provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The key net interest income rose to R...

India and World Bank sign $500m to improve education quality in six states

The Government of India and the World Bank today signed a 500 million Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program STARS to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states - Himachal Pradesh, Ke...

Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official

The head of Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Thursday that around 20-25 of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies, TASS news agency reported.Russias coronavirus task force has reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, in...

Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight even as union leader Rakesh Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but wont end the stir. A co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021