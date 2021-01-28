Left Menu

Rowing-Double Olympic champion Glover is a mum on a mission for Tokyo

Britain's double Olympic champion Helen Glover is aiming for a comeback at the Tokyo Games after four years away from elite rowing and having three children. Glover said the thought of a comeback came to her last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It started as a desire to get my fitness back after having the twins, training during their nap time.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:00 IST
Rowing-Double Olympic champion Glover is a mum on a mission for Tokyo

Britain's double Olympic champion Helen Glover is aiming for a comeback at the Tokyo Games after four years away from elite rowing and having three children. The 34-year-old said on Thursday she wants to be the first mother to be selected for a British Olympic rowing team.

"I want to physically show my little girl Bo that you can be and do what you want to," Glover, who has a two-year-old son and one-year-old boy and girl twins, told the BBC. "That really inspires me, probably even more than I was for London and Rio."

Glover, who is training full time with the British Rowing sweep squad at Caversham, won coxless pairs gold at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games with now-retired Heather Stanning. GB Rowing performance director Brendan Purcell said all options were open.

"There’s a lot left to be decided but Helen has already displayed her qualities as an elite level athlete by placing herself in contention for Tokyo," he added. Glover said the thought of a comeback came to her last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It started as a desire to get my fitness back after having the twins, training during their nap time. When lockdown came it meant more hours on the rowing machine than I had anticipated," she told British Rowing. "As my scores and times started getting better, I began to wonder if I could be the first woman in British Rowing history to make an Olympic team after having children.

"I’m finding the journey exciting and extremely challenging." The postponement of the Games for a year also made the unthinkable look possible, but the focus has changed.

"Before London and Rio it was gold or nothing...it felt like the most important thing in the world," she said. "My big picture is very, very different this time. I'm a mum and we're living in a pandemic. There are so many things that constantly remind me sport is not the most important thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-COVID-19 savages U.S. economy, 2020 performance worst in 74 years

The U.S. economy contracted at its deepest pace since World War Two in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed consumer spending and business investment, pushing millions of Americans out of work and into poverty.Though a recovery is underw...

Iraq kills IS commander, a week after Baghdad suicide blasts

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior commander of the Islamic State group, the prime minister said on Thursday, a week after the rare, twin suicide bombing by IS militants killed dozens in Baghdad.The Islamic State group had quickly c...

Soccer-Serie A misses target in domestic TV rights sale

Bids for the rights to screen Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons did not meet a target on Thursday, in a sign of lukewarm market reception for the sale amid the coronavirus pandemic. Broadcasting rights are the main source...

China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender

China protested on Thursday against an agreement among Czech political party leaders not to allow Chinese firms to take part in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant on national security grounds, the Chinese embassy in Prague said. Cz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021