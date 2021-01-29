Left Menu

Soccer-Cup giantkillers Alcoyano sunk by Bilbao fightback

Third tier Alcoyano, who knocked out Real Madrid in the last round, looked on course for another upset when they took the lead through Pablo Carbonell's deflected free kick six minutes before the break. Asier Villalibre's towering header levelled the scores on 53 minutes, however, before Inaki Williams nodded in the winner 12 minutes from time to book Bilbao's place in the last eight.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:32 IST
Soccer-Cup giantkillers Alcoyano sunk by Bilbao fightback

Alcoyano's fairytale Copa del Rey run came to an end when they were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Bilbao in the last 16 on Thursday. Third tier Alcoyano, who knocked out Real Madrid in the last round, looked on course for another upset when they took the lead through Pablo Carbonell's deflected free kick six minutes before the break.

Asier Villalibre's towering header levelled the scores on 53 minutes, however, before Inaki Williams nodded in the winner 12 minutes from time to book Bilbao's place in the last eight. Earlier on Thursday, Navalcarnero, the other third tier side left in the competition, were crushed 6-0 by La Liga team Granada.

They joined Barcelona, Villarreal, Sevilla, Levante, Real Betis and Almeria in the hat for the quarter-final draw on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.The ruling by U.S. District Judge...

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3% effective in UK trial, less in South Africa

Novavax Inc said on Thursday its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered...

Pakistan court orders release of Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called t...

ANALYSIS-Biden's climate change orders fast and furious, but lasting change will be harder

U.S. President Joe Biden made quick work signing a slew of sweeping executive orders targeting climate change that ranged from freezing federal oil and gas leasing to eliminating the fossil fuel industrys lucrative subsidies.But making thes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021