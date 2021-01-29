Left Menu

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reports: Texans agree to five-year deal with coach David Culley The Houston Texans have agreed to a five-year contract with David Culley to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple reports. Pistons Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will miss Thursday's game at the Detroit Pistons due to a bruised right quadriceps.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 05:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:23 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ex-Red Wings G Jimmy Howard announces retirement

Longtime Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard retired Thursday after 14 NHL seasons. Howard, 36, finished his career with a 246-196-70 record, 24 shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 543 games (518 starts) from 2005-20. Scott Piercy withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Piercy withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday prior to the start of the first round. PGA Tour Communications did not provide a reason for Piercy, who was replaced by alternate Seamus Power in the tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Reports: Texans agree to five-year deal with coach David Culley

The Houston Texans have agreed to a five-year contract with David Culley to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple reports. The 65-year-old Culley was the receivers coach of the Baltimore Ravens for the past two seasons. He has never been a head coach at the college or professional levels during a coaching career that began in 1978. Steelers president: We can't bring Big Ben back at cap hit

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II on Thursday left the door open for the potential return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the 2021 season. Rooney, however, said Big Ben's 18th season with the Steelers would not come with the sizable $41.25 million cap hit. Roethlisberger is due to earn $19 million next season, with $4 million in salary and $15 million coming as a roster bonus on the third day of the 2021 league year. Marlins sign RHP Anthony Bass to two-year deal

Veteran right-hander Anthony Bass signed a two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, the team announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Marlins, however the deal includes a team option for 2023. MLB Network reported last Friday that the contract was for $5 million guaranteed plus incentives. Ice hockey: Riveters withdraw from NWHL season after positive tests

The Metropolitan Riveters have pulled out of the National Women's Hockey League season being held in Lake Placid, New York, after several members of the club tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Thursday. The decision to withdraw the Riveters was in keeping with the medical protocols that were established for the two-week event that will conclude with the Isobel Cup Final on Feb. 5, the NWHL said in a news release. Tanaka returning to Japan after seven seasons with Yankees

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will return to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, announcing on Thursday he had agreed to go back to the Rakuten Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees. Tanaka, who became a free agent in the offseason after his seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees expired, went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA during his Major League Baseball stint and was named an All-Star for the 2014 and 2019 seasons. Lakers' Anthony Davis (quad) ruled out vs. Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will miss Thursday's game at the Detroit Pistons due to a bruised right quadriceps. Davis was noticeably bothered by his right leg during Wednesday's 107-106 road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. No objections from Olympic partners say Tokyo organisers after call with Bach

Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from its partners, including the IOC and sporting federations, about Japan hosting the rearranged Games this year. Tokyo organisers are preparing for the Olympics, which are due to start on July 23, against a backdrop of dwindling public support for the Games in Japan amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota United acquire Jukka Raitala from CF Montreal Minnesota United acquired defender Jukka Raitala from CF Montreal on Thursday in exchange for the rights of midfielder Andrew Booth. Raitala, of Finland, will hold an international slot with Minnesota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Huawei smartphone shipments plummet amid US sanctions

China smartphone shipments slipped 4 in the December quarter, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plunged due to U.S. sanctions on the Chinese firms chip and component suppliers. China market share for the company slumpe...

Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama is expected to be tapped as US envoy for Iran this week, several people familiar with the matter said Thursday.The appointment of the aide, Rob Malley, would exacerbate an alread...

Documentary 'Assassins' tells the strange story of the murder of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Nearly four years after the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns estranged half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, a new documentary seeks to shed light on the brazen airport murder and the involvement of the two young women accused of car...

TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to trade curbs: The retail trading frenzy

An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Streets professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and several oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021