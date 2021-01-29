Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ex-Red Wings G Jimmy Howard announces retirement

Longtime Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard retired Thursday after 14 NHL seasons. Howard, 36, finished his career with a 246-196-70 record, 24 shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 543 games (518 starts) from 2005-20. Scott Piercy withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Piercy withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday prior to the start of the first round. PGA Tour Communications did not provide a reason for Piercy, who was replaced by alternate Seamus Power in the tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Reports: Texans agree to five-year deal with coach David Culley

The Houston Texans have agreed to a five-year contract with David Culley to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple reports. The 65-year-old Culley was the receivers coach of the Baltimore Ravens for the past two seasons. He has never been a head coach at the college or professional levels during a coaching career that began in 1978. Steelers president: We can't bring Big Ben back at cap hit

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II on Thursday left the door open for the potential return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the 2021 season. Rooney, however, said Big Ben's 18th season with the Steelers would not come with the sizable $41.25 million cap hit. Roethlisberger is due to earn $19 million next season, with $4 million in salary and $15 million coming as a roster bonus on the third day of the 2021 league year. Marlins sign RHP Anthony Bass to two-year deal

Veteran right-hander Anthony Bass signed a two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, the team announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Marlins, however the deal includes a team option for 2023. MLB Network reported last Friday that the contract was for $5 million guaranteed plus incentives. Ice hockey: Riveters withdraw from NWHL season after positive tests

The Metropolitan Riveters have pulled out of the National Women's Hockey League season being held in Lake Placid, New York, after several members of the club tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Thursday. The decision to withdraw the Riveters was in keeping with the medical protocols that were established for the two-week event that will conclude with the Isobel Cup Final on Feb. 5, the NWHL said in a news release. Tanaka returning to Japan after seven seasons with Yankees

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will return to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, announcing on Thursday he had agreed to go back to the Rakuten Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees. Tanaka, who became a free agent in the offseason after his seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees expired, went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA during his Major League Baseball stint and was named an All-Star for the 2014 and 2019 seasons. Lakers' Anthony Davis (quad) ruled out vs. Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will miss Thursday's game at the Detroit Pistons due to a bruised right quadriceps. Davis was noticeably bothered by his right leg during Wednesday's 107-106 road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. No objections from Olympic partners say Tokyo organisers after call with Bach

Representatives from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee told reporters on Thursday there were no doubts or objections from its partners, including the IOC and sporting federations, about Japan hosting the rearranged Games this year. Tokyo organisers are preparing for the Olympics, which are due to start on July 23, against a backdrop of dwindling public support for the Games in Japan amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota United acquire Jukka Raitala from CF Montreal Minnesota United acquired defender Jukka Raitala from CF Montreal on Thursday in exchange for the rights of midfielder Andrew Booth. Raitala, of Finland, will hold an international slot with Minnesota.

