Left Menu

Santo donates £250,000 to help fight poverty amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has donated £250,000 in an initiative, Feed Our Pack, which aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:14 IST
Santo donates £250,000 to help fight poverty amid COVID-19 pandemic
Santo donates £250,000 to help fight poverty amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/ Wolves Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has donated £250,000 in an initiative, Feed Our Pack, which aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Wolves Foundation today launched Feed Our Pack, an initial £500,000 project that aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," the club said in a statement.

"The project, which will run for an initial three-years, has been made possible by a £250,000 grant from the Premier League PFA Community Fund and a generous personal donation of £250,000 from Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo," it added. The club said Feed Our Pack will be supporting selected foodbanks in the city, with the aim of increasing the volume of food being distributed to meet increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Santo said the people of Wolverhampton have been "fantastic" to him since his arrival, so, he wants to give something back and help those who are struggling in these challenging times. "Wolves fans and the people of Wolverhampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived here almost four years ago, and I wanted to give something back and help the people who are struggling during the pandemic," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"When you live in a city, you see and hear how people have been affected, but it is also a great city where people help and support each other and this is a really important project from Wolves Foundation. Together we are stronger, and I hope that our supporters will want to join in and make sure we look after those people in our community who need it most during these really difficult times," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in Sri Lanka with 'Made in India' vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Sri Lanka on Friday, a day after Indias gift of 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reached the island nation. The drive began at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita as frontline workers fighting COV...

CSS Corp Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Recognized by Business Intelligence Group for its indigenous intelligent automation platform, ContelliBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...

Jain claims police prevented him, DJB chairman from supplying drinking water to protesting farmers

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday claimed that the Delhi Police prevented him and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha from supplying drinking water to farmers protesting at the Singhu border.Jain and Chadha reached the Singhu border with ...

CSS Corp wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 29 ANIBusinessWire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards in the best products category by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021