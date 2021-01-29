ISL 7: It's heartbreaking to concede two goals in four minutes: Bengaluru coach Moosa

Left Menu

Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that the draw against Hyderabad FC on Thursday was a bitter pill to swallow.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:48 IST
Leon Augustine in his first start of the season had doubled BFC's lead (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that the draw against Hyderabad FC on Thursday was a bitter pill to swallow. Two late goals in a span of five minutes broke Bengaluru FC hearts as Hyderabad FC came from behind in dramatic fashion to draw 2-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Tilak Maidan.

Moosa was disappointed with the draw and said Bengaluru FC gave Hyderabad some easy goals in the end. "It is heartbreaking to concede two goals in four minutes. The way they played, they showed character. That's what we have been struggling with this season -- switching off and conceding easy goals," Moosa said

Bengaluru FC was leading 2-0 through goals from Sunil Chhetri (9') and Leon Augustine (61'). However, Aridane Santana pulled a goal back in the 86th minute before Fran Sandaza scored a 90th-minute leveler, as the Blues' winless run extended to eight games. Coach Moosa rued Bengaluru's lack of concentration towards the end of the match. The 49-year-old wants his side to be more cautious at the end of the game as Blues have failed to finish the matches in the ongoing ISL on a high note.

"I don't want to say that fitness was a problem. It's just those last moments where we need to be more cautious; we were casual," Moosa said. "You have to be serious till the last whistle and they have been doing that well and they had a good game, it's not like they played a bad game, but it was just those fractions of seconds where we switched off. I've been telling them that, so we need to work on that," he added

Bengaluru FC will face SC East Bengal in their next encounter on Tuesday. (ANI)

