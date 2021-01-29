Soccer-Celtic chief executive Lawwell to retire in June

Left Menu

Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell will stand down in June, with Scottish Rugby's Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay taking over, the Scottish champions said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:18 IST
Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell will stand down in June, with Scottish Rugby's Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay taking over, the Scottish champions said in a statement https://www.celticfc.com/news/2021/january/Celtic-Chief-Executive-Peter-Lawwell-decides-to-retire-in-the-summer on Friday. During Lawwell's 17-year tenure, the club have picked up 29 trophies and reached the Champions League last 16 three times.

He apologised to Celtic fans this month after the club were criticised over a warm-weather training camp to Dubai which led to two players testing positive for COVID-19. "I'll always be proud of what we achieved together and it's been a particular privilege to be involved throughout a period in the club's history which has brought immense domestic success," Lawwell said.

His successor, McKay, will leave Scottish Rugby after 13 years. "Joining Celtic as chief executive is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

