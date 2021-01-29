Left Menu

Tennis-Suarez Navarro dreams of Olympic return after cancer treatment

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said she dreams of a return to competitive action following cancer treatment and this year's Tokyo Olympics would be the perfect stage to call time on her career.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:42 IST
Tennis-Suarez Navarro dreams of Olympic return after cancer treatment

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said she dreams of a return to competitive action following cancer treatment and this year's Tokyo Olympics would be the perfect stage to call time on her career. Spaniard Suarez Navarro said in September she was diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. But the 32-year-old said on Twitter on Monday she had completed her final session.

The world number 85 last played in February 2020 and faces a race to qualify for the postponed Games, with the top 56 singles players qualifying based on rankings as of June, but Suarez Navarro is not giving up hope. "I don't want people to remember me in a hospital bed so I'd like to go again into a big tournament," Suarez Navarro told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It would be a dream to do that - an Olympic Games to say 'bye' to my tennis family and also all my tennis fans." Suarez Navarro returned to practice in December with Italian Sara Errani in Barcelona.

"What doctors said is basically that tennis and doing a sport was good for me so I decided to carry on with it," Suarez Navarro said, adding she was now looking forward to her comeback to the circuit. "I'll feel so much joy and happiness when that moment comes. I'll be thankful and a little bit nervous to be on court again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin foe Navalny's 'Putin palace' film pushes past 100 million YouTube views

An online video made by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny alleging that President Vladimir Putin is the ultimate owner of an opulent palace, something Putin has denied, has been viewed more than 100 million times, YouTube data showed on ...

Police security tightened at Ghazipur border to avoid rowdy elements

The police administration has tightened the security at the Ghazipur border to ensure that no unwanted or rowdy element enters into the farmers protest site and create disturbances, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police A...

Ayushmann Khurrana goes on a safari at Kaziranga National Park

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the North-east for Anubhav Sinhas untitled spy thriller, recently went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished oppor...

Retailer Moonpig to upsize London IPO by up to 30%

Retailer Moonpig Group will upsize its initial public offering IPO on the London Stock Exchange by up to 30 and price shares at the top end of a previously set range of 310 pence to 350 pence apiece, a bookrunner said on Friday.The online g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021