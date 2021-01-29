Left Menu

Golf-Detry grabs halfway lead at Dubai Desert Classic

So winning at home would be amazing." Scotland's Robert Macintyre, who also began the day three strokes behind Sterne, recorded four birdies in his impressive round of 68 to move up to second at nine-under. South African Justin Harding and Kalle Samooja of Finland shared third spot with five-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood, who eagled the final hole to join them on eight-under.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:44 IST
Golf-Detry grabs halfway lead at Dubai Desert Classic

Belgium's Thomas Detry, eyeing a maiden European Tour title, surged to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday. Detry, who started three shots behind overnight leader Richard Sterne, carded five birdies to match his first-round score of five-under-par 67 in a second successive bogey-free round at Emirates Golf Club.

Two of Detry's three runner-up finishes on the Tour came during last year's UK swing and he is hoping to go a step further in Dubai - a place he will soon call home. "I've been playing some really good golf, keeping it on the fairway and hitting every single green and getting up-and-down a couple good times. So I'm very pleased," Detry, who has a one-stroke lead at 10-under overall, said.

"It would be extra special (to win). I'm moving here in a couple weeks, as well, so this is my new residence. So winning at home would be amazing." Scotland's Robert Macintyre, who also began the day three strokes behind Sterne, recorded four birdies in his impressive round of 68 to move up to second at nine-under.

South African Justin Harding and Kalle Samooja of Finland shared third spot with five-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood, who eagled the final hole to join them on eight-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine needs 15 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines more - government

Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said on Friday.It said in a statement that the country was planning to v...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...

Colombia reports almost 700 migrants stranded in Caribbean region

Some 700 migrants bound for the United States are stranded on a Caribbean beach in Colombia because the South American countrys borders remain closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the migration agency said on Friday. The migrants are s...

Reasons to allocate portion of salary in Bajaj Finance FD

Pune Maharashtra India, January 29 ANINewsVoir As all eyes are set on the Annual Budget 2021, which will be unveiled on February 1, 2021, volatilities in the stock market have been increasing steadily. In the past 10 budgets, benchmark indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021