Sports News Roundup: Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition; PM Suga says Japan determined to hold Olympics this summer and more

Cubs, OF Joc Pederson agree to $7M deal

Outfielder Joc Pederson agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports. The contract is pending a physical. David Culley introduced as head coach of the Texans

David Culley is officially the head coach of the Houston Texans. An NFL assistant coach for 27 years following 15 years in the college ranks, Culley takes over a franchise with pressing concerns that begin with the face of the team, quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Top 25 roundup: No. 15 Kansas shakes off rough start, tops TCU

David McCormack scored 15 points to help Kansas overcome a sluggish start Thursday night as the No. 15 Jayhawks tripped TCU 59-51 at Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks (11-5, 5-4 Big 12) halted a three-game losing streak despite trailing 19-18 at halftime, the first time they netted fewer than 20 first-half points since 2002 against Oklahoma.

Out then in, Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition

World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of an Adelaide exhibition because of a blistered hand on Friday before appearing on court to play a set after all, helping his compatriot Filip Krajinovic beat Jannik Sinner. Djokovic was scheduled to kick off the "Day at the Drive" event in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club but pulled out minutes before he was due on court and was replaced by Krajinovic.

Detry grabs halfway lead at Dubai Desert Classic

Belgium's Thomas Detry, eyeing a maiden European Tour title, surged to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday. Detry, who started three shots behind overnight leader Richard Sterne, carded five birdies to match his first-round score of five-under-par 67 in a second successive bogey-free round at Emirates Golf Club.

PM Suga says Japan determined to hold Olympics this summer

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that Japan remained determined that the Olympics would go ahead as planned in Tokyo this summer. Amid speculation the event might be cancelled again due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the IOC was fully committed to it going ahead.

Djokovic keeps fans guessing, Serena visits zoo after quarantine

Novak Djokovic made a confusing cameo at an exhibition event and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo on Friday as some of the world's top tennis players soaked up their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic, Williams and Rafa Nadal were among a select group of players who isolated in Adelaide rather than Melbourne and were scheduled for exhibition matches in the city on Friday.

NBA roundup: Pistons silence Lakers late, pull off upset

Blake Griffin scored 23 points and the host Detroit Pistons held the Los Angeles Lakers scoreless for nearly seven minutes in the fourth quarter while pulling away to a 107-92 victory on Thursday. For the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (quad), it marked their season low in scoring and their first time losing consecutive games this season. The Lakers lost their second straight road game after going 10-0 to start the season.

Cardinals bring back Adam Wainwright for 16th season

Adam Wainwright signed a one-year deal to remain with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 39-year-old right-hander is back for a 16th season with the franchise. The team didn't announce the terms, but multiple reports pegged it at $8 million, with opportunities for performance incentives.

Canadian Olympians against skipping COVID-19 vaccine line

For some Canadian athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the thought of receiving a vaccine against COVID-19 before a fellow citizen in greater need would undermine the meaning of being an Olympian. Vaccines against COVID-19 will not be mandatory for athletes and team staff at the Games, but Dick Pound, a Canadian and the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has said athletes should be given priority for the Olympics to take place as planned.

