Soccer-PSG's Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID-19 - club
"Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have returned positive tests for COVID-19," PSG said in a statement. "They will start a period of isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols." French regulations state that a positive COVID-19 test triggers a seven-day isolation period. Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain visit second-bottom Lorient on Sunday and host basement side Nimes on Wednesday before their clash at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Feb.7.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 03:03 IST
Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Abdou Diallo have tested positive for COVID-19, the French champions announced on Friday. "Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have returned positive tests for COVID-19," PSG said in a statement.
"They will start a period of isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols." French regulations state that a positive COVID-19 test triggers a seven-day isolation period.
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain visit second-bottom Lorient on Sunday and host basement side Nimes on Wednesday before their clash at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Feb.7. Italy international Verratti was suspended for the Lorient game.
