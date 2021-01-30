Left Menu

Brazil's Hulk signs 2-year deal with Atletico Mineiro

He has a two-year contract.Atletico Mineiro is coached by Jorge Sampaoli, a fan of the 34-year-old Hulk.After only two professional matches for Brazils Vitria in 2005, Hulk moved to Japan, where he played for three clubs.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 30-01-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 09:23 IST
Brazil's Hulk signs 2-year deal with Atletico Mineiro

Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro signed on a free transfer former Brazil striker Hulk.

Hulk left China's Shanghai SIPG and is expected to play for Atletico Mineiro after the Brazilian championship ends in February. He has a two-year contract.

Atletico Mineiro is coached by Jorge Sampaoli, a fan of the 34-year-old Hulk.

After only two professional matches for Brazil's Vitória in 2005, Hulk moved to Japan, where he played for three clubs. His best form came in 2008-12 at Porto, where he won the national league four times and lifted the Europa League trophy in 2011.

Hulk moved to Zenit St. Petersburg, where he won three titles and played for Brazil in the 2014 World Cup. He left in 2016 for China and won another two trophies with Shanghai. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data, hedge fund-retail investor clash

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors persisted. Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 4 after the drugma...

Afghanistan: Car bomb attack targets army base in Shirzad

A car bomb attack here targeted an army base in Shirzad district on Saturday. Sources report a car bomb explosion in Shirzad district, Nangarhar province, this morning. Details to follow, tweeted TOLO News.The car bomb attack targeted an ar...

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US

Unknown miscreants have vandalised, broken and ripped from the base a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a park in the US state of California, shocking and outraging Indian-Americans across the country, who have demanded that the officials investi...

Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title Surging Disaster are now available on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021