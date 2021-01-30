Holding Tokyo Olympics without spectators one of the simulations, says Games chief

Tokyo Olympic organizing committee's President Yoshiro Mori said that holding this year's Olympic Games without spectators is one of the various scenarios due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "We have been doing all kinds of simulations. Basically, I don't think (the games without fans) is something that would happen or something that I would like to do, but it won't be a simulation unless we think about it," Kyodo News quoted Mori as saying to reporters in Tokyo after holding a remote meeting with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach.

Despite the outlook for the pandemic still being unpredictable, Mori and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have insisted that Japan will host a "safe and secure" Olympics in six months by implementing numerous anti-virus steps to protect the health of those involved. According to the Kyodo News report, during the press event, Mori, who exchanged the latest ideas with Bach about the rescheduled Olympics, said there is "no certain criteria" to determine how safe and secure the games could be.

Mori also said he will hold discussions with Bach, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto in February to prepare for the games, which were delayed from 2020 due to the global health crisis. The postponed Tokyo Olympics is now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)