Aubameyang not available for clash against Man Utd

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the Premier League clash against Manchester United due to personal family reasons, but Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe will be available for selection. "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be unavailable for Saturday's match due to personal family reasons," Arsenal said in a statement.

Aubameyang missed last two games for Arsenal and he confirmed on Wednesday that his mother had health issues. He thanked fans and teammates for their support during a trying time for his family. Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was unsure whether Aubameyang would be included and the club has confirmed their captain will miss out.

Partey has boosted the Gunners by passing the fitness test after limping off injured in the win over Southampton on Tuesday. Kieran Tierney is a doubt and a late decision will be made on his availability.

"Kieran is continuing to be assessed for discomfort in the right lower leg. A late decision will be made regarding Kieran's availability for Saturday's match," the club said. Arsenal is ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind the Red Devils and 11 adrift of leaders Manchester City. (ANI)

