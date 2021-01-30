Left Menu

Rugby-Botha double gives Bulls dramatic victory in Currie Cup final

Botha’s second try from close-range came two minutes from the end of the second half of extra-time in a match that stretched almost three hours having been interrupted in the first half due to lightning strikes close to the ground. Experienced flyhalf Morne Steyn also kicked three penalties for the home side who added another from his replacement Chris Smith, while the Sharks' points came via a try for wing Sbu Nkosi, and four penalties and a conversion from flyhalf Curwin Bosch.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:47 IST
The game opened up in the second period with the Bulls largely dominating possession and finally getting reward as Botha burrowed over the try-line from close range to close the gap to three points. Image Credit: pixabay

Replacement back-row Arno Botha scored two tries to lift the Bulls to a 26-19 extra-time victory over the visiting Sharks, securing a first South African Currie Cup title since 2009 in the final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Botha's second try from close-range came two minutes from the end of the second half of extra-time in a match that stretched almost three hours having been interrupted in the first half due to lightning strikes close to the ground.

Experienced flyhalf Morne Steyn also kicked three penalties for the home side who added another from his replacement Chris Smith, while the Sharks' points came via a try for wing Sbu Nkosi, and four penalties and a conversion from flyhalf Curwin Bosch. Both teams missed kickable penalties in the game, with Bosch particularly wasteful as he sent five wide of the posts having had opportunities to wrap up the title in normal time.

The game was halted in the first half by the lightning, but there was little in the way of electricity in the play in a stop-start, error-strewn contest. There was one moment of magic as Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi broke the Bulls line and fed Bok wing Nkosi to cross over in the corner and give his side a 13-9 lead at the break.

The game opened up in the second period with the Bulls largely dominating possession and finally getting reward as Botha burrowed over the try-line from close range to close the gap to three points. A penalty by Smith drew the home side level with a minute to play, but he spurned the chance to claim the win when he missed a kickable penalty after the hooter at the end of the game, only for Botha to spare his blushes.

