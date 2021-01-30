Soccer-El Shaarawy returns to Roma after leaving Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua
"When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you," El Shaarawy said. "When I left I quickly realised that both would always be in my heart.Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:45 IST
Italy international Stephan El Shaarawy has returned to AS Roma after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, the Serie A club announced on Saturday. El Shaarawy left Roma for China after three years in the Italian capital between 2016 and 2019 but returns as a free agent after terminating his contract with Shanghai Shenhua.
The 28-year-old made 139 appearances for Roma in his first spell, scoring 40 goals. "When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you," El Shaarawy said.
"When I left I quickly realised that both would always be in my heart. Now I cannot wait to be once again representing this club and these colours."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Renzi thinks Italy PM will lose confidence vote -comment to paper
Renzi does not believe Italy PM has backing to win confidence vote - paper
51st IFFI to honour Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro with Lifetime Achievement Award
Former Italian PM Berlusconi discharged from hospital - source
Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI