Soccer-Late goal gives Palmeiras dramatic Copa Libertadores triumph

A goal eight minutes into stoppage time won Palmeiras the Copa Libertadores on Saturday as a Breno Lopes header earned the Sao Paulo club a 1-0 win over Santos. The game, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, was played on a roasting hot afternoon in Rio de Janeiro and chances were few and far between.

Just as a lacklustre match looked sure to go to extra-time, however, Lopes timed his jump perfectly at the back post to loop a header into the net. It was Palmeiras’s second Libertadores title and their first since 1999.

