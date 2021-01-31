Left Menu

Report: Messi's contract worth up to 555 million euros

New presidential elections are scheduled for March 7.The newspaper also detailed how Messi rewarded the club over the years, having helped it win more than 30 titles.Messi has been with Barcelona for nearly two decades but asked to leave at the end of last season after saying he wasnt happy with the direction the club was headed.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 31-01-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 09:31 IST
Report: Messi's contract worth up to 555 million euros

Lionel Messi's most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to 555 million euros (USD 673 million) over four seasons, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Spanish daily said it had access to the document Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which included fixed incomes and variables that could reach nearly 138 million euros (USD 167 million) each season. The newspaper said it is the most expensive contract ever paid to an athlete.

Messi would have to pay about half of that amount in taxes in Spain.

The report said the 33-year-old player has already secured more than 510 million euros (USD 619 million) of the total contract.

The leak comes as Barcelona tries to manage a huge debt prompted mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has been led by a caretaker board since president Josep Bartomeu resigned in October while facing a no-confidence motion. New presidential elections are scheduled for March 7.

The newspaper also detailed how Messi rewarded the club over the years, having helped it win more than 30 titles.

Messi has been with Barcelona for nearly two decades but asked to leave at the end of last season after saying he wasn't happy with the direction the club was headed. He had his request denied but will be able to leave for free when this season ends.

Barcelona can move to second place in the Spanish league with a home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Australian lawmakers last week to discuss rules that would make internet giants pay news outlets for content but failed to persuade them to change policy, the countrys Treasurer said on Sunday. Zucker...

Madrid loses 2-1 to Levante in another slip in title race

Thibaut Courtois impressive penalty save was not enough to keep an error-prone Real Madrid from stumbling again in its Spanish league title defense.Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Levante on Saturday in a match that the defending champions playe...

POLL-Dubai house prices to drop at slower pace

Dubais house prices are expected to fall at a slower pace this year and next than previously thought as hopes for a successful vaccine rollout and an economic recovery boost confidence in the sector, a Reuters poll showed.After declining 3....

Soccer-Celtic have crumbled under title pressure, says Lennon

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said the pressure of chasing a 10th consecutive league title may have been too much for his players to handle and that Saturdays 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren marked the lowest point of his managerial career. Goals fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021