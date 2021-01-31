Left Menu

Soccer-Kilmarnock boss Dyer leaves by mutual consent following poor run

Kilmarnock have parted ways with manager Alex Dyer by mutual consent after Saturday's 3-2 loss at St Johnstone, the Scottish Premiership club said. The defeat was Kilmarnock's third in a row and left them ninth in the table on 24 points from 25 games, only five points ahead of bottom club Hamilton. The 55-year-old Englishman was the only Black manager in the Scottish Premiership.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:40 IST
Kilmarnock have parted ways with manager Alex Dyer by mutual consent after Saturday's 3-2 loss at St Johnstone, the Scottish Premiership club said. The defeat was Kilmarnock's third in a row and left them ninth in the table on 24 points from 25 games, only five points ahead of bottom club Hamilton.

The 55-year-old Englishman was the only Black manager in the Scottish Premiership. "We are grateful to Alex for all he has achieved since joining Killie in October 2017," the club said in a statement. "However, recent results and performances have been disappointing and... we believe this is the right time for a change."

Kilmarnock said they would now focus on finding a replacement for the former Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic defender. They host Celtic on Tuesday.

