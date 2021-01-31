Tennis-Venus crushes Rus to set up Kvitova showdown in Yarra Valley Classic
Former world number one Venus Williams produced a vintage display to outclass Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in straight sets and storm into the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic as a packed week of Australian Open warm-up events kicked off on Sunday.Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:15 IST
Former world number one Venus Williams produced a vintage display to outclass Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in straight sets and storm into the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic as a packed week of Australian Open warm-up events kicked off on Sunday. The 40-year-old American broke serve twice in each set to canter to a 6-1 6-3 victory in a little over an hour and set up a date with fourth seed Petra Kvitova in the next round.
American 13th seed Danielle Collins also had a straightforward outing as she eased to a 6-3 6-3 win against Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure. She was joined in the second round by compatriot Shelby Rogers, who upset 12th seed Fiona Ferro 6-2 7-5. Australia's Daria Gavrilova opted to skip karaoke night with a friend and instead made Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova dance to her tunes, racing to a 6-2 6-0 win in under just 65 minutes.
"I missed a big event with my friend Greg's birthday and going to karaoke and I was pretty upset about that and thought I had to lock it in today," said the 26-year-old, who faces 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams next after the American received a first-round bye. Also advancing was Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova, who downed home favourite and former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur 6-2 6-0.
Unseeded Romanian Ana Bogdan crushed Russian teenager Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 6-2 to set up a date with top seed Ash Barty. The tournament is one of six arranged by Tennis Australia before the start of the Australian Open to allow players a chance of some match action after two weeks in quarantine hotels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. blacklists Cuban interior ministry over alleged human rights abuses
U.S. regulators approve Lithium Americas' Nevada lithium mine
U.S. to carry out 13th and final execution under Trump administration
Two U.S. military bases in S.Korea shelter in place as coronavirus curbs extended nationwide
Two U.S. military bases in S.Korea shelter in place as coronavirus curbs extended nationwide