Left Menu

Gill blazes to National Rally Championship title

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:49 IST
Gill blazes to National Rally Championship title

Gaurav Gill was in blazing form at the wheels of his Mahindra XUV as he and navigator Musa Sherif showed immense skills and patience to win the Rally of Coimbatore here on Sunday and again emerge national champions.

By winning two legs on tarmac in Itanagar last month and performing strongly in Kethanur, 40km outside Coimbatore, where the rally stages were situated, Gill showed he was the king of gravel as well.

''I am extremely happy to win three rallies in a row and become national champion for the seventh time,'' said Gill.

For JK Tyre, the return to the rallying scene with a bang after a long COVID-19-forced hiatus could not have been sweeter.

It was a brave decision on part of the FMSCI's INRC and the competing teams to go ahead with the rally season despite fears over the virus.

From Saturday to Sunday afternoon, Gill had a lot of problems but through his experience and large heart he conquered the elements and technical glitches in the car. From Stage 1 on Saturday till the end of Stage 6 on Sunday, Gill's rally machine was not in best shape.

The car was in ''limp mode'' and he was not able to drive at the maximum speed he wanted on a demanding surface laden with gravel, hard pieces of stone and rock.

There were twists and turns, cars kicking up dust which made the two days of rallying action a joy to watch. The champion rally driver from Delhi, who trains hard and is normally a picture of composure, adapted well. ''I knew I was not able to push beyond 100 or 105kmph in dirt. I had to drive technically and ensure I finished. I must thank Hardy Sir (Sanjay Sharma) of JK Tyre for being ever supportive. We have won the championship and this is pure joy,'' said Gill.

''In 2020, when lockdown happened, I was simply training at home for nine months in the gym. To get back into the car, for which I thank Mahindras and JK Tyre for this booster. It has been a difficult year for all of us, and to be in the sport is a joy,'' said Gill.

Gill and Musa have participated in 63 rallies together, with 39 finishes, 38 on the podium and 36 wins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bottom-placed Odisha FC face Jamshedpur FC in clash of laggards

Virtually out of contention for a play-offs spot, bottom-placed Odisha FC will play for pride when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.The Kalinga Warriors have won just one game while losing seven and ...

India fought COVID-19 pandemic much better than other nations: Vardhan

India was able to fight the COVID-19 pandemic much better than other countries because of its whole of government and whole of society approach, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.Addressing the British Association of Physicians of Indi...

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavias biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and fil...

Fair Finance: The women entrepreneurs lifting communities out of poverty

Goodwill Ambassador Sonia Gardner. UNCDFMoroccan-born Ms Gardner is one of the most prominent senior women in the financial sector and has been an industry leader for over two decades, as president of a multi-billion dollar New York-based ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021