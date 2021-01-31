Left Menu

ISL 7: Baxter, Coyle want their teams to turn draws into wins

With the Indian Super League (ISL) season well into the business end, most teams are firming up plans to secure a top-four spot. However, for Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter, this looks like a distant dream.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:36 IST
ISL 7: Baxter, Coyle want their teams to turn draws into wins
Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

With the Indian Super League (ISL) season well into the business end, most teams are firming up plans to secure a top-four spot. However, for Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter, this looks like a distant dream. His side is rooted to the bottom of the table with just eight points, 13 behind the fourth-placed team. And as they prepare to take on Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday, the path, rather than the destination, is what matters for Baxter.

"We are not talking about the play-offs till about two to three weeks. We are talking about getting to the next game. And hopefully, we will get a victory -- that is what we have been trying to do since the season started," Baxter said. The Kalinga Warriors have won just one game and have lost seven, managing just one clean sheet in this edition. But they did record two draws in the last two encounters against better teams. Baxter urged his side to step up and turn the things around.

"At the moment, we need to start (turning) those good performances that ended in a draw to good performances that result in a win," he said. The last time the two teams clashed, they split points in a four-goal thriller. Baxter anticipates another tough fixture on Monday.

"Owen's (Coyle) team is usually very competitive. I have seen them playing games where they do not give up and they have got some good players. So I do not expect anything less than a difficult game," Baxter continued. Jamshedpur finds themselves in a similar situation. While Odisha has dropped points in their last four games, it has been five matches since JFC registered a win. JFC has also failed to score in three out of their last four games. With the top four looking ever so distant, coach Owen Coyle will be looking to turn his team's goalscoring form around.

"The way for us is to try and win those games which can make a difference, from one point to three points. We showed last year that if you can win game after game, then that carries (teams) into those positions (top four). We have six massive games ahead of us but we will take each game at a time starting with Odisha. We want to try and win that game," he said. "Odisha has some very good players. When you look at the forward players, they are capable of scoring goals. It will be an exciting game as both teams would want to win," Coyle said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains over 2,700 at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 2,700 people and broke up rallies in Moscow and across Russia on Sunday as supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny braved the bitter cold and a massive show of police force to demand he be set free. The nationw...

Luke Shaw is a big weapon for us, says de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea termed Luke Shaw as a big weapon while applauding the centre-backs performances in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Shaw has played 163 matches for United since making the switch to the club in 2014. Eve...

2 Deputy CMs lash out at Thackeray for raising border issue

Belagavi, Jan 31 PTI Two Deputy Chief Ministers ofKarnataka on Sunday lashed out at Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray for raking up the border and alleged he wasdoing so to divert attention from infighting in the coalitiongovernmen...

Sidharth Malhotra looks suave as cop in sneak peek from 'Thank God'

Dressed as a cop, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday shared a sneak-peek from his upcoming film Thank God. The Student of The Year star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning picture, as he shot for a sequence of the film.In t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021