Soccer-Man United teenager Pellistri joins Alaves on loan
The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward has yet to make a first-team appearance for United, having joined them from Penarol in October for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.34 million). After featuring for United's Under-23 side, Pellistri will now head to Spain in a bid to gain regular first-team experience with Alaves, who are involved in a relegation battle.Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 23:27 IST
Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has joined La Liga side Alaves on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward has yet to make a first-team appearance for United, having joined them from Penarol in October for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.34 million).
After featuring for United's Under-23 side, Pellistri will now head to Spain in a bid to gain regular first-team experience with Alaves, who are involved in a relegation battle. ($1 = 0.7294 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United
- Manchester United
- Uruguayan
- Premier League
- Spain
ALSO READ
Manchester United are never underdogs, says Klopp
Premier League: United-Liverpool derby is "game of the season", says Alex Ferguson
Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United eye consistency to revive playoff hopes
ISL 7: Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United eye consistency to revive playoff hopes
ISL 7: Odisha FC ropes in Rakesh Pradhan on loan from NorthEast United