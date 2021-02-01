Left Menu

Premier League: Tottenham lose to Brighton, drop crucial points

Leandro Trossard scored the lone goal as Brighton defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Falmer Stadium.

ANI | Brighton | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:43 IST
Premier League: Tottenham lose to Brighton, drop crucial points
Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring against Tottenham (Photo/ Leandro Trossard Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Leandro Trossard scored the lone goal as Brighton defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Falmer Stadium. With this loss, Tottenham has slipped to the sixth spot with 33 points from 20 matches while Brighton has jumped to the 17th spot with 21 points from 21 games.

Brighton managed to get the lead in just the 17th minute of the match as Trossard stepped to the occasion and he netted the ball into the goalpost. Tottenham managed to keep the ball for the most part in the first half, but the side failed to get a goal and as a result, at half-time, the scoreline remained 1-0 in favour of Brighton.

A similar story unfolded in the second half, and Brighton managed to hang on to walk away with a victory. Tottenham held on to the ball for 57 per cent of the match but the side had lesser shots on target as compared to Brighton.

Jose Mourinho's side had four shots on target while Brighton managed to get five shots on target. Tottenham will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement. Blinken said the United States ...

Australia calls on Myanmar Army to release civilian leaders 'immediately'

Expressing deep concerns at reports that Myanmar military is seeking to seize control of the country, Australia on Monday called on the army to respect the rule of law and release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been de...

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that the budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with peoples expectations and added that the government is working towards a self-reliant India and making its economy grow. ...

1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect fled

A suspect left one person dead and another with minor injuries Sunday before fleeing a shooting scene at a northern Wisconsin mall, police said.Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 330 pm S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021