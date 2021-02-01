Left Menu

ISL 7: Vicuna disappointed with loss against ATK Mohun Bagan

After a 3-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is very disappointed with the result at Fatorda Stadium.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:46 IST
ISL 7: Vicuna disappointed with loss against ATK Mohun Bagan
Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After a 3-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is very disappointed with the result at Fatorda Stadium. Kerala led through goals from Gary Hooper (14') and Costa Nhamoinesu (51') before a goal from Marcelinho (59') and a brace from Roy Krishna (65', 87') helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.

"We have no time to think about the game but only to correct things and we have to play against Mumbai City (next). I am very disappointed (about the result)," Vicuna said after the match. "I think the first goal was key and they were telling me that it was a handball by Manvir (Singh) for the penalty. I am very very hurt," he added.

The first half belonged to Kerala, who not only dominated possession but also created multiple chances. Kerala continued to make inroads and broke the deadlock thanks to a thunderous strike from Murray. Sandeep Singh picked out Hooper in midfield, who controlled the ball with his chest and struck on the volley. Bagan keeper Arindam Bhattacharja was caught off his line and couldn't prevent the ball from going in.

It did not take long for Kerala to add another goal as they scored from a corner. Sahal delivered a teasing cross into the box that was flicked over by Rahul KP. After some melee in the box, Costa poked the ball home from close range. Vicuna feels that his players displayed their best performance despite the result not going in their favour.

"We knew they are a good team but I think we played well. The first goal was key. I am proud of my players, they are doing their best they can. We lost the game, it is part of football. The first half and the beginning of the second half were very good, it was very even. We have to come back, we have to prepare (for Mumbai), we are a professional team," he said. Kerala are at ninth spot with 15 points in as many games and will next take on table-topper Mumbai City on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement. Blinken said the United States ...

Australia calls on Myanmar Army to release civilian leaders 'immediately'

Expressing deep concerns at reports that Myanmar military is seeking to seize control of the country, Australia on Monday called on the army to respect the rule of law and release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been de...

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that the budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with peoples expectations and added that the government is working towards a self-reliant India and making its economy grow. ...

1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect fled

A suspect left one person dead and another with minor injuries Sunday before fleeing a shooting scene at a northern Wisconsin mall, police said.Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 330 pm S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021