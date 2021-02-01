Left Menu

Manchester United winger Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

Manchester United winger has joined Spanish club Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:12 IST
Facundo Pellistri (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 19-year-old signed for United in the summer of 2020 and has made a series of impressive appearances for our Under-23s side over the last few months.

He will now head to La Liga in a bid to gain regular first-team experience and make the next few steps in his development.Pellistri has a five-year contract with United, with the option to extend for a further year, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he believes the youngster has a bright future."Our scouts have followed Facundo for a long time and we believe that he will be a real talent for the long term. Whilst we understand it will take time for him to adapt to the English game, he is capable of having an impact with his pace and ability to beat his opponent," Solskjaer said in a statement. (ANI)

