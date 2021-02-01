Left Menu

ISL 7: ATKMB completely deserved to win against Kerela, says coach Habas

After defeating Kerela Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas said that his side completely deserved to win against Kibu Vicuna's side.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:17 IST
ISL 7: ATKMB completely deserved to win against Kerela, says coach Habas
ATKMB head coach Antonio Habas (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Kerela Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas said that his side completely deserved to win against Kibu Vicuna's side. A revitalised Marcelinho and talisman Roy Krishna inspired ATK Mohun Bagan to a thrilling comeback victory as they edged Kerala Blasters 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Kerala led through goals from Gary Hooper (14') and Costa Nhamoinesu (51') before a goal from Marcelinho (59') and a brace from Krishna (65, 87') helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback. "Maybe we didn't put up a good performance in the first half but I am very happy with the final result. We deserved this score. Balance is the magic word. I prefer winning 1-0 rather than a draw or lose the game. This is football, we don't have a team for scoring 4 or 5 goals in every game, no team in the league has that. Today we had more issues in the first XI with injures and we scored three goals. In the second half, we were fantastic and stayed strong," said Habas during the post-match press conference.

Habas also lauded the impact of Marcelinho who signed with the team in January after struggling at Odisha under Stuart Baxter. "We want to recover the best Marcelinho, from his Delhi Dynamos days. He needs more minutes and confidence but the goal he scored today was confident, fantastic for us," said Habas.

ATK Mohun Bagan is currently placed at the second spot with 27 points from 14 matches. The side will next take on Odisha FC on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill.

Govt proposes to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill....

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years: FM.

Govt proposes deep ocean mission with outlay of more than Rs 4,000 cr over five years FM....

FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2K cr via PPP mode

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership PPP mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech....

Govt proposes Rs 2.24 lakh cr outlay for healthcare in 2021-22: FM

The government on Monday proposed Rs 2,23,846 crore Budget outlay for health and well being for 2021-22, compared to Rs 94,452 crore in the current fiscal, an increase of 137 per cent.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed Rs 35,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021