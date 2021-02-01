Left Menu

Athletics-Injured heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson out until March

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be out of action until March after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in training at the end of the year but she says the issue has not affected her plans for the Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:30 IST
Athletics-Injured heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson out until March

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be out of action until March after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in training at the end of the year but she says the issue has not affected her plans for the Tokyo Olympics. The 28-year-old emerged as one of Britain's top gold medal prospects for Tokyo after winning the world title in Doha in 2019 ahead of Rio Olympics champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium.

Johnson-Thompson said she was recovering back home in Liverpool and that her protective boot was due to come off on Monday. She would then head to her training base in Montpellier, France. "This is not the start to the year I was hoping for but I'm pleased to be able to share this off the back of a positive few weeks ... This news doesn't impact my plans for 2021, Tokyo is still very much the focus," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Johnson-Thompson finished 14th at the 2012 London Olympics and was sixth in Rio four years later. The Tokyo Games are due to begin on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex zooms over 1,700 pts after Budget 2021; Nifty reclaims 14K

The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which anlaysts believe is a g...

British stocks jump as mining shares track strong silver prices

British shares rose on Monday led by gains in mining stocks as silver prices jumped on strong retail demand, while fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown jumped on upbeat earnings and fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.1213 p.m.Covid-19 pandemic resulted in weak revenue flow, high expenditure Finance Minister.1144 a.m.Puducherry adds 28 new COVID-19 cases...

MHA extends internet ban on Delhi borders till Feb 2

The Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Delhis -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to maintain law and order amid the farmers protest against the newly-enacted far...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021