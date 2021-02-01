Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFC beats AFC in first-ever virtual Pro Bowl

Capping a challenging season played amid a global pandemic, the NFC won the first-ever virtual Pro Bowl 32-12 over the AFC Sunday in a game played on the Madden 21 video game, with NFL players and celebrities at the controls. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray captained the NFC squad by running the team in the opening quarter by playing as himself. Murray led the NFC squad to a first-quarter touchdown and earned game MVP honors. Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup

After a wildly successful debut in 2020, the ATP Cup kicks off in more subdued circumstances in Melbourne on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic looking to get champions Serbia off to a flying start against Canada in the truncated team-based event. Last year's tournament featured 24 nations and played to packed houses across the country, but the upcoming event has been reduced to 12 teams and all the action will be confined to Melbourne Park due to COVID-19 biosecurity measures. Olympics: Undaunted by pandemic, South Sudan athletes in Japan fix eyes on the prize

After the coronavirus forced a delay in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, athletes from South Sudan who are training in Japan seized the opportunity for more practice, which they have vowed to keep up, despite mounting uncertainty over this year's event. Four track athletes and a coach from South Sudan, the world's youngest country, and one of its poorest, arrived in November 2019 in Maebashi, a city 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Tokyo, to exploit Japan's better training conditions.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook carries Wizards to wild win over Nets Russell Westbrook hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining as the host Washington Wizards posted an unlikely 149-146 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. Washington's only lead was briefly in the second quarter before the frenetic final seconds that saw them score eight unanswered points in the final 8.1 seconds. Bradley Beal's deep 3-pointer got the Wizards within 146-144, then Garrison Matthews intercepted a rushed inbounds pass by Joe Harris intended for Kevin Durant with 6.8 seconds left. He quickly dished to Westbrook, who sank a 3-pointer over Kyrie Irving with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Tennis-Gauff fends off Teichmann to advance at Gippsland Trophy Coco Gauff was rusty on serve and struggled to produce her best tennis but the American prodigy prevailed 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) over Swiss Jil Teichmann to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne on Monday. Serving for a 5-2 lead in the second set, 16-year-old Gauff was broken with a double-fault and world number 57 Teichmann scrapped hard to level the match at the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park.

Armed with talent, Kings and Pelicans aim for new streak The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans were both showing improvement. Then they both lost Saturday night.

Matthew Stafford boosts Rams' Super Bowl LVI odds The Los Angeles Rams immediately became one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI with the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. Listed at 18/1 by SportsBetting.com last week, the Rams are now being offered at 10/1 by the sportsbook, making them the third favorite behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6/1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/1).

Jerami Grant faces former team as Pistons visit Nuggets The Detroit Pistons have just five wins, but two of those have come in the last week against Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers. Beating good teams is usually a confidence boost, but in the first of a five-game Western Conference road trip, Detroit fell flat at Golden State. It doesn't get easier when the Pistons face the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night.

Report: Union expected to reject MLB's 154-game schedule proposal The Major League Baseball Players Association is expected to reject a 154-game season proposal from MLB that would have led to the start of the campaign to be pushed back a month until April 28, according to USA Today on Sunday. MLB presented the proposal to the players union on Friday. The proposal calls for 14 playoff teams instead of 10 and use of the designated hitter in the National League for the second straight season.

Patrick Reed prevails at Torrey Pines for ninth career victory Patrick Reed pushed aside a weekend of controversy to shoot a steady 4-under-par 68 on Sunday and cruise to a five-shot victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course outside San Diego. Reed finished the tournament at 14-under 274, well ahead of a group of five that included Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele, Norway's Viktor Hovland and Sweden's Henrik Norlander.

