ISL 7: SC East Bengal ropes in Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das from Mumbai City FC

SC East Bengal on Monday announced the signings of defender Sarthak Golui and central midfielder Sourav Das from Mumbai City FC for the remainder of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:04 IST
Defender Sarthak Golui and central midfielder Sourav Das (Image: SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI

Sarthak played four matches for Mumbai City FC this season, helping them remain top of the league table after 14 matches.

The 23-year old with pace and sharp crossing ability, was among the best defenders for Mumbai City FC in the last year's ISL, registering 113 clearances and 46 tackles while also getting on the scoresheet once. SC East Bengal head coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler said the pair has the potential to take the team to a new level.

"They are both great players. We have probably seen both for a while. Both are good players who can potentially take us to a new level," Fowler said in an official statement. Sarthak said it is a dream come true to join SC East Bengal and promised to give his best for the Red and Golds.

"I am very excited to join SC East Bengal. Being from West Bengal, it is always a dream to don the red and gold colours. I can't wait to take the field for SC East Bengal and give my best. I am sure I will learn a lot from a legend like Robbie Fowler and the entire coaching staff," Sarthak said. "I know how passionate the fans are at this club and I promise to not let them down. I will do whatever it takes to help the club shine," the Indian senior national team international added.

Sourav, meanwhile, impressed with his performances for Mohun Bagan AC in the 2018-19 season as he helped the Green and Maroons win the Calcutta Football League. The 24-year old also made 11 appearances for the club in the I-League. For Mumbai City FC, Sourav made seven appearances for Mumbai City FC in the 2019-20 season.

"I am delighted to join SC East Bengal. It is a club with a lot of legacy and I am eager to put my best foot forward. I am really looking forward to working under the guidance of Robbie Fowler and the entire coaching staff," Sourav said. (ANI)

