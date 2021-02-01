Left Menu

Santo expects 'tough match' against Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that he is expecting a "tough match" against Arsenal as their opponents are performing very well.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:41 IST
Santo expects 'tough match' against Arsenal
Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo/ Wolves Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that he is expecting a "tough match" against Arsenal as their opponents are performing very well. "It's a good side, a good squad. Talented players. Everyone has faced problems, faced tough situations, and Arsenal have dealt with them really well. They are playing and performing very well, so we expect a tough match tomorrow," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"All the teams in the league have faced problems for various reasons, everybody knows this season is different from other seasons, so all the teams have dealt with situations and I think Arsenal dealt well because they are playing very good football now. They've been able to bounce back," he added. Wolves are witnessing a very poor run of form in the Premier League and Santo said that his side will have to face their problems and address them.

"It has to take a commitment, belief, and actions. When we speak about raising our standards, it's because our standards are really high, and we expect us to do it over and over again. Sometimes it's not possible, sometimes it requires time, but one thing that's important it is the commitment," he said. "Not having too much time between games, we have to face our problems, address them, and transform these things into actions. Always, the game is the best way to do it and we demonstrate to ourselves that we want to perform better, raise our standard again, and expecting that from each and every one of us," Santo added.

Wolves and Arsenal will play against each other in the Premier League on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Indian ARC may only give banks respite from toxic debt flood

Indias plan to set up a bad bank may boost valuations and ease short-term stress for state-owned lenders, but bankers and sector insiders are concerned it will not solve deeper problems. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed crea...

HC awards compensation, directs job for woman attacked by temple elephant 20 years ago

The Madras High Court bench here hasawarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for a womanwhose food pipe and windpipe were damaged in an elephantattack at Samayapuram Mariamman temple in 1999 when she wasthree years old.Justice Krishna...

Gulf NRI businessmen hail Union Budget

Gulf-based Indian businessmen have hailed the Union Budget tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will boost Indias economy.Yusuffali MA, prominent NRI businessman and Chairman of Lulu Group, said this magical budget is su...

Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday. Since its inception, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and it is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021