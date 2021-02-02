Soccer-Brighton sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:40 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed midfielder Moises Caicedo from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle on a permanent deal until 2025, the Premier League club said. While the fee was not disclosed, Sky Sports reported Brighton had paid 4.5 million pounds ($6.16 million) for the 19-year-old Ecuador international.

Brighton manager Graham Potter told the club website they had been working hard to seal the deal ahead of the transfer deadline at 2300 GMT on Monday. "It's no secret we have been working to bring Moises to the club, and we're pleased he's finally here," Potter said.

"He will need time to settle in with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as get up to speed and ready for the demands of the Premier League." Caicedo progressed from the youth ranks at Independiente del Valle and played his first senior game in October 2019. He made his debut for Ecuador in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Argentina last year and has four caps to date.

Brighton, who are 17th and seven points above the relegation zone, visit champions Liverpool on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7304 pounds)

