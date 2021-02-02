Left Menu

It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer

Yeah I get grumpy sometimes, Im not perfect thats for sure, but Im pretty good at some of the things I do ... Langer said he would rather have people coming straight to him to discuss things....thats the Australian way as I know it, lets talk through it, lets go through it and work things out. Australia captain Tim Paine also threw his weight behind Langer.JL is a passionate guy, particularly when it comes to this team and Australian cricket, Paine told The Sunday Telegraph.Hes also the guy who kicks the bin over and then puts the rubbish back in.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:25 IST
It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a ''wake-up call'' which he won't ignore.

Following an under-strength India's historic Test win in Australia, a report in 'Sydney Morning Herald' said that some national players are not happy with Langer's intense ''micro-management'' coaching style.

While Langer had rubbished the reports, the coach looked to take the criticism in his stride, terming it a ''great gift''.

''I'm not going to ignore this, of course, and absolutely it is a wake-up call,'' Langer told ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

''Whenever I finish this coaching career I hope I'm still calling myself a novice coach. I'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months.'' The former left-handed opener still has 18 months left in his contract.

''My greatest mentors in life are the people who told me the truth and were toughest on me, and I've always needed that honest feedback. I might not enjoy it at the time, but it is so, so valuable.'' The 50-year-old Langer had taken over the reins from Darren Lehmann following the 2018 infamous 'sandpaper scandal' in Cape Town which led to the year-long bans of David Warner and Steve Smith and a nine-month suspension of Cameron Bancroft for ball tampering.

''The only disappointing thing from the weekend's reports was there was discussion things were coming from within the camp,'' Langer was quoted as saying by 'The West Australia'.

''You know me, I'm a pretty simple bloke and let's get this on the record: yeah I am intense, yeah I am serious, I am. ''Do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah I get grumpy sometimes, I'm not perfect that's for sure, but I'm pretty good at some of the things I do ...'' Langer said he would rather have people coming straight to him to discuss things.

''...that's the Australian way as I know it, let's talk through it, let's go through it and work things out.'' Australia captain Tim Paine also threw his weight behind Langer.

''JL is a passionate guy, particularly when it comes to this team and Australian cricket,'' Paine told The Sunday Telegraph.

''He's also the guy who kicks the bin over and then puts the rubbish back in. He wears his heart on his sleeve, is tough, fair and at times emotional, just as he was as a player and now as a coach. You would be worried if that wasn't the case.'' PTI ATKAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca's China partner expects to be able to make 400 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

Chinas Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020. Kangtai is acti...

Sanjay Raut meets farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur protest site

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reached farmers protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.The Maharashtra leader arrived at Ghazipur when security has been fur...

London stocks track Asian equities higher; BP top drag on weak earnings

London shares tracked gains in Asian equities on Tuesday, following optimism about economic stimulus and a global recovery, while oil manufacturing major BP dropped after reporting weak earnings. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2, with ...

No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained farmers freed: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

There can be no formal talks with the government until harassment by police and administration stops and detained farmers are released, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Tuesday.In a statement, it alleged that increased barricading, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021