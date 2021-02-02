Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president says will hold Games regardless of pandemic situation

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president says will hold Games regardless of pandemic situationReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:11 IST
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and was working closely with the International Olympic Committee to make them happen.
Mori was speaking at the start of a meeting with Japan's Sports Research Commission.
