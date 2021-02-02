Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president says will hold Games regardless of pandemic situation

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:11 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president says will hold Games regardless of pandemic situation
Representative image

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and was working closely with the International Olympic Committee to make them happen.

Mori was speaking at the start of a meeting with Japan's Sports Research Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca's China partner expects to be able to make 400 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

Chinas Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020. Kangtai is acti...

Sanjay Raut meets farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur protest site

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reached farmers protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.The Maharashtra leader arrived at Ghazipur when security has been fur...

London stocks track Asian equities higher; BP top drag on weak earnings

London shares tracked gains in Asian equities on Tuesday, following optimism about economic stimulus and a global recovery, while oil manufacturing major BP dropped after reporting weak earnings. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2, with ...

No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained farmers freed: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

There can be no formal talks with the government until harassment by police and administration stops and detained farmers are released, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Tuesday.In a statement, it alleged that increased barricading, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021