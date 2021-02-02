Left Menu

Tennis-Andreescu delays return after opting out of WTA event

Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she is skipping this week's WTA warm-up event for the Australian Open to focus on her training for the Grand Slam.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:51 IST
Tennis-Andreescu delays return after opting out of WTA event

Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she is skipping this week's WTA warm-up event for the Australian Open to focus on her training for the Grand Slam. The 20-year-old has not played on tour since the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen where she retired with a left knee injury.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open winner, was one of 72 players confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks in Melbourne after passengers on three charter flights taking them to Australia tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Grampians Trophy, a new women's competition set up to help those players prepare for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam, is due to start from Wednesday.

"Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court," Andreescu said in a statement. "After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC to monetise pipeline assets, says many investors interested

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation IOC is likely to sell stakes in one or two of its vast network of crude oil and petroleum product pipelines in the country under the asset-monetization plan, but wont give up control, its Director Finance ...

UK house prices slip as expiry of tax break approaches

British house prices fell for the first time in seven months in January before the end of a tax cut for buyers on March 31, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, adding that the market could weaken sharply.House prices jumped in 2020 ...

Fire breaks out at building in Andheri

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtras Andheri on Tuesday.Five fire tenders have reached the spot.More details are awaited. ANI...

AstraZeneca's China partner expects to be able to make 400 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

Chinas Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020. Kangtai is acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021