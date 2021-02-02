Left Menu

Odisha FC sack coach Stuart Baxter for rape remark in post-match interview

Indian Super League side Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked its head coach Stuart Baxter for making an unsavoury comment on rape to criticise a refereeing decision after the teams loss to Jamshedpur FC.The club also issued a public apology after the Englishman suggested one of his players will have to rape someone or be raped to get a penalty after the 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim, Goa on Monday.Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach Stuart Baxters contract with immediate effect.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:28 IST
Odisha FC sack coach Stuart Baxter for rape remark in post-match interview

Indian Super League side Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked its head coach Stuart Baxter for making an unsavoury comment on rape to criticise a refereeing decision after the team's loss to Jamshedpur FC.

The club also issued a public apology after the Englishman suggested one of his players ''will have to rape someone or be raped'' to get a penalty after the 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in Bambolim, Goa on Monday.

''Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. Interim Coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon,'' the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Odisha FC lost a tightly-contested match, leaving Baxter displeased by the refereeing. Odisha made a late penalty claim after Diego Mauricio was tripped by TP Rehenesh in the penalty area but it was turned down by the referee.

''You need decisions to go your way, and they didn't. I don't know when we are going to get our penalty. One of my players will have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty...,'' Baxter said in the post-match interview.

The club quickly issued a statement apologising for Baxter's comments, stressing that the 67-year-old's views do not reflect its values.

''The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club,'' the club had tweeted on Monday.

''We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally,'' it added.

Odisha are languishing at the bottom of the 11-team table in the league after managing just one win from 14 matches and enduring eight losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wearable sensor monitors health, administers drugs using saliva and tears

A new kind of wearable health device would deliver real-time medical data to those with eye or mouth diseases, according to Huanyu Larry Cheng, Dorothy Quiggle Career Development Professor in the Penn State Department of Engineering Science...

SA Weather Services issues Yellow Level 4 warning for rain

The South African Weather Services SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain expected to affect four provinces on Tuesday.In a statement, the weather service said inclement weather would be experienced over Gauteng, the w...

EXPLAINER-Myanmar generals are back in charge, but for how long?

The military is back in power in Myanmar after a coup less than a decade after it launched a transition to democracy to end nearly half a century of direct army rule and international isolation. The military pledged to stick to its 2008 con...

Cong sets up Kerala election panel ahead of assembly polls

Several former Union ministers, including A K Antony and Shashi Tharoor, are part of the 40-member state election committee constituted by the Congress on Tuesday for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. The committee formed by Congress chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021