Soccer-Real Madrid president Perez tests positive for COVID-19

Soccer-Real Madrid president Perez tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:35 IST
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday.
A statement from Real said Perez, 73, had returned a positive test in the club's routine tests and was currently asymptomatic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
